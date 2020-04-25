Lockdown is Getting Old and Young People to Use Smartphones to Actually Talk to People

These days, people are either too young to be comfortable making calls, or too old, but in a serendipitous turn of events, both of these demographics have turned to the antiquated/newfangled method of keeping in touch.

Not everyone is keen to hop onto Zoom or make video calls, with O2 reporting that it’s seen a 25 per cent surge in the volume of voice calls from its customers, with an increased duration of 30 per cent. So people are making more phone calls for longer since we’ve all been housebound. The network operator says that on the day the lockdown was announced, the volume of calls swelled by 45 per cent and lasted 70 per cent longer than usual.

TechRadar reports that a third of people between the ages 18 and 25 said they experience anxiety from making phone calls, while a fifth would avoid making phone calls for as long as a month, and refuse to answer – even when they knew who the caller was. Now nine out of 10 have reported feeling more confident using a phone to make and receive calls, with a quarter saying they’ve called a friend for the first time during lockdown. Meanwhile, 25 per cent of over 55s said they were contemplating buying their first smartphone, so that’s nice. [TechRadar]

Feature image credit: Unsplash