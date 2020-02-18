Lockdown lifted at high school in U.S. Florida after student with weapon found

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — A lockdown at a high school in southeastern U.S. state Florida was lifted Friday morning after authorities found a student with a weapon, the authorities said.

Police “secured the student and the weapon,” Michael Lawrence, a spokesman for Seminole County Public Schools, told CNN.

All the students and faculty at the Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Florida, are safe, he said.

The school was put on lockdown earlier Friday morning so authorities could investigate a threat on social media, the school previously tweeted.

Altamonte Springs is about 11 miles north of Orlando.

The lockdown came on the two-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which claimed 17 lives.