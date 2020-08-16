‘Lockdown’ term should be banned as restricted locals feel ‘punished’, experts say

Experts say the term “lockdown” should be banned because the word suggests “punishment” and “blame” and may lead to a divided society.

The Independent Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (SPI-B) “strongly recommend national government, PHE, the media and others cease using the term ‘local lockdown”‘ and instead switch to ‘area of intervention’ or ‘restrictions'”.

Documents released by SAGE said that the terminology used should “emphasise care not punishment” and that local emergency measures should be framed “not as something that is done to people, but with and for them.”

It also warned localised measures may “undermine previous perceptions of a shared adversity” and the collective spirit that we’re “all in this together”.

It adds: “These responses can damage trust in central and local government, and undermine adherence to wider health measures.

“Fear can lead to poor decision-making, inappropriate behaviours, and stigmatisation of certain populations, undermining the social cohesion.”

Leicester was the first city to suffer a local lockdown when the government said unlike the rest of England it would not be allowed to open pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and other non-essential businesses on July 4.

Since then Oldham, Blackburn and Darwen have experienced the same fate.

SPI-B cited an investigation by the LSE Anthropology team of the local intervention applied in Leicester and how it impacted people that lived there.

It said: “The lockdown because of its name and its targeting on Leicester was understood as a ‘punishment’.

“People felt that they had been ‘forgotten’ but also had become the ‘lepers of Leicester’ or the ‘Pariahs of Leicester’.

“They felt ‘ashamed’ and like a ‘laughing stock’ because they were still ‘in lockdown’ after the national day of lessening of restrictions on 4th July.”

The Leicester investigation also highlighted other problems with local lockdowns, which included mixed and unclear messaging from the Government and confusion over geographical boundaries.

“We’re like the Leicester lepers,” local child-protection worker, Tracy Jebbet, told Radio Leicester in July as she shared the news her holiday to Cornwall had just been cancelled.

The management of the St Austell campsite she had booked to visit – Pentewan Sands – announced a ban on all bookings from Leicester and Tracy says they have told her she cannot go.

The 50-year-old told the BBC: “We have not had an email from the park and can’t get hold of them.

“I understand it’s for the safety of the people camping there and the staff, but we have adhered to the lockdown guidelines 110% and feel we are being penalised.

“We are regulars there and had been looking forward to it,but I felt like a bit of a Leicester leper when I saw the post.”

In a Facebook post, Pentewan Sands holiday park wrote: “Following the government announcement last night that Leicester city and some surrounding areas will be returning to stricter lockdown rules, we regret that we will not be able to welcome any guests from these affected areas until the lockdown is lifted.

“We realise that this will be disappointing news and that these areas may be updated throughout the course of the day.”