Lockdowns are unlikely, according to Fauci, and hospitals are likely to be overburdened.

Lockdowns are unlikely, according to Fauci, but hospitals are likely to be overburdened.

Bloomberg News’ Alan Goldstein

According to President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, an effective shutdown of the US will not be necessary as COVID-19 surges again, though hospitals will be tested by the expected rush of cases from the omicron variant.

“I don’t foresee the kind of lockdowns that we’ve seen before,” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

The omicron variant has “an extraordinary capacity of transmitting efficiently from person to person,” he said, adding that the virus is spreading rapidly in Europe, with the Netherlands announcing a new lockdown on Saturday and the United Kingdom considering tougher measures.

Cases have been reported in most states in the United States, with infections reaching pandemic levels in some, such as New York.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care use are on the rise in the United States.

Despite this, South Africa, which is experiencing an omicron outbreak, has reported fewer hospitalizations and milder cases than in previous viral waves.

In a separate interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Fauci said that with colder weather and holiday travel and gatherings, stresses on the US medical system will be especially acute in regions of the country with low levels of vaccination. He urged the public to get vaccines and boosters, noting that about 50 million people are eligible but haven’t.

In both interviews, Fauci acknowledged that access to testing has been a problem, with shortages causing long lines and waits in many parts of the country.

On CNN, he said, “We’ve got to do better.” On ABC, he said the government will spend billions of dollars to make 200 million to 500 million tests available each month, many of them for free.

While the administration expected variants to emerge, he said on CNN that the extent of omicron mutations was not anticipated.

“With a doubling time of about two to three days, it appears to be overtaking all other variants, including delta,” he said on ABC. “This is truly something to be reckoned with.”