Lodge injured but hopeful of NRL return

Matt Lodge is confident he will feature for Brisbane this NRL season despite scans confirming on Wednesday a partial ACL tear for the key Broncos’ forward.

The prop will attempt to rehabilitate the injury rather than go under the knife, potentially allowing a return, despite initial fears the knee injury might have ruled him out for the season.

He still faces potentially months on the sidelines but the news comes as a relief for Lodge, who had feared the worst after hitting the deck on Tuesday at training.

“I have had experience with this type of injury in the past with a positive outcome,” he said.

“Yesterday was unfortunate but I received some good news today … I am lucky, I will get straight into my rehab immediately and will do everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“Nothing is certain with knee injuries, but I am confident I can get back on the field in 2020.”

It’s a positive development for the club. Lodge’s form surge last year had him touted as a NSW State of Origin bolter, while he was also promoted this season to the club’s leadership group.