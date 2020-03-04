Loftus-Cheek, Abraham, Pulisic, Kante – Chelsea injury latest ahead of Liverpool test

Chelsea take on Liverpool in the FA Cup on Tuesday but Frank Lampard will be without several first-team stars

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea take on Liverpool in a daunting FA Cup clash on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have the main aim of securing Champions League qualification for next season but the former England midfielder would no doubt be delighted to add to the four winners medals his gained from the competition as a player.

Although Chelsea will be taking on a Liverpool side who have lost two of their last three matches, they will have to do so without a handful of their regular starters.

Lampard was on hand to give updates over Andreas Christensen, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi on Monday, with some news better than others.

He said: ”Andreas Christensen has a small issue, which we’re going to give it another 24 hours but probably puts him out of the game.

“There are no fresh returns from the injury list.

“Ruben Loftus-Cheek is playing in U23s this evening to get 90 minutes or something towards that which should be great for him.

“Beyond that there’s no Tammy Abraham, no Christian Pulisic, no Callum Hudson-Odoi, no N’Golo Kante.”

Kante is set to return midway through the month due to a recent muscle injury, with the status of Pulisic still unclear.

Loftus-Cheek could be in the squad to face Everton on Sunday, but Hudson-Odoi’s thigh injury could be more serious.

In what might be the most worrying update, Lampard admitted that he is unsure when his top scorer will be back in action as Abraham continues to struggle with an ankle problem.

He said: “He went to Barcelona to get another set of eyes on it, and has come back relatively positive.

“Unfortunately he’s unwell at the moment, he’s off for a couple of days with a bit of a bug, so no update.”

When asked what he is expecting to see from Klopp’s Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, Lampard outlined his belief in the players he has as his disposal.

“A team that gives everything to try to get through to the next round, against a very strong Liverpool team.

“I believe in the squad, sometimes you have to make changes and you have to go game by game and case by case on that.

“The team I put out should give everything to compete with Liverpool, as we have done twice this season.

“We’ve competed very well against them and were probably unfortunate to lose on both occasions.

“So we have to approach it with the same spirit, to try to win.”