Logan Paul Refuses To Consider Ben Askren Following Tweet About Fighting Influencers

Logan Paul is interested in getting into the ring to fight a social media influencer and is willing to pay $10,000 to do so.

On Monday, the YouTube star took to Twitter to reveal that he was willing to pay big bucks to fight someone in a wrestling match. “$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match,” he tweeted.

While Paul is willing to battle it out with a social media star, he has no interest in fighting a professional.

American mixed martial artist Ben Askren appeared to be interested in Paul’s offered and tweeted, “I’ll pin you in less than a minute, bad hip and all.”

It appeared Paul realized that Askren may have the upper hand if that match were to take place and dismissed his offer. “Chill,” Paul wrote in response to the MMA fighter’s comment.

However, Paul seemed more open to the idea of getting into the ring with fitness YouTuber Bradley Martyn, who he deemed “a worthy opponent.”

Meanwhile, comedian Jeremy McLellan appeared to use Paul’s offer as an opportunity to take a jab at the YouTube star’s latest family scandal. “Can I use a gun?” McLellan asked.

To which Paul replied, “Yes.”

McLellan’s inquiry appeared to be in reference to the incident on Thursday in which the FBI raided Logan’s brother Jake Paul’s Los Angeles home. As previously reported, Jake was not at home at the time of the raid.

In aerial footage of the raid, federal agents were seen removing guns from the property.

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation,” a rep for the FBI said in a statement at the time.

“The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned.”