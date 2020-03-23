Loganair Acquires Small Bone of Flybe That Had Some Meat Left on it

Small regional flyer Loganair has come to the rescue of a few small regional routes operated by the now dead Flybe, as it’s taking on 16 routes that Flybe flew from the more northern of the UK airports it operated from.

Loganair is adding the extra routes to its bases at Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Newcastle, and will operate such UK-specific glamour routes as the Aberdeen to Belfast City run, also connecting the four other airports to the southern hotspot of Exeter, which as Visit Exeter proudly reveals, has at least one Wagamama and therefore counts almost as going somewhere foreign. And when you’re done with that, you can hire a car and go to Cornwall.

Hang on this is supposed to be about Loganair, which says it’ll “safeguard UK regional connectivity” by running the 400 additional slots with its boutique collection of 50-seat Saab airplanes for as long as until it goes bust, starting from March 16. Loganair is hiring staff to help too, and is prioritising applications from former Flybe workers, seeing as they know the ropes and whistles and are probably on first name terms with the Inverness-Birmingham regulars. [Loganair via BBC]