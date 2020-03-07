Logging halted in some Victorian forests

Logging has been halted temporarily in parts of Victoria’s forest after the state’s catastrophic bushfires to help protect rare wildlife including the greater glider.

Environmental group Wildlife of the Central Highlands successfully stopped government company VicForests logging in parts of the Central Highlands and West Gippsland regions.

This year’s bushfires destroyed habitat and logging in unburnt forest would cause “irreparable harm” to remaining populations of rare wildlife, WOTCH lawyers had argued in the Supreme Court.

An interlocutory injunction was granted in relation to 13 zones across these areas to protect wildlife including the greater glider, powerful owl, sooty owl, smoky mouse and alpine tree frog.

“It is arguable there is a threat of serious and irreversible damage to the environment in respect of the threatened species,” Justice Kate McMillan wrote in her judgment on the ”prima facie’ evidence handed down on Thursday.

At least one type of threatened species were found in 14 of the 15 zones where timber harvesting was proposed, she said.

The judge said VicForests demonstrated it would suffer short-term financial loss and potential long-term loss may exacerbate a production shortfall.

“This pales in comparison to the potential threat of of irreversible environmental damage to the fire-affected threatened species,” Justice McMillan wrote.

“Once these species are extinct, there is no going back.”

Chris Schuringa from Friends of the Earth attended court to hear the case and said the decision set a precedent to protect “precious wildlife” at risk of extinction.

“It’s really important to take a precautionary approach,” she said.

VicForests was considering the outcome of the case and would comment later, it said in a statement.

The timber workers union claimed today’s decision will have “diabolical consequences” for the industry, and urged the government to take action against it.

“If they don’t act, the industry will grind to a halt,” Construction Forestry Maritime Mining and Energy Union National Secretary Michael O’Connor said.

“Workers will be stood down, more pressure will be piled on contractors, and communities will be devastated.”