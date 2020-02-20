Logistics association proposes measures to restore activities

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) has proposed a set of policies to help restore logistics activities, calling for prioritizing work resumption in the sector due to its key role in ensuring the provision of medical supplies and daily necessities.

A survey by the CFLP showed 49 out of the country’s 56 logistics demonstration parks had started operation as of Feb. 17, but on average only 40 percent of the companies in the parks had opened for business.

Complicate procedures for work approvals, a shortage of protective equipment, transportation restrictions and high costs were among the hurdles for business resumption, the federation noted.

The coronavirus outbreak would affect around 60 percent of the profits at the demonstration parks in the first half of the year if businesses returned to normal in March or April, the CFLP said, adding smaller private parks will see greater difficulties.

It called for more targeted and differentiated policies, instead of “one size fits all” approaches, to minimize the impact of the epidemic outbreak, including more flexible controls depending on the risk levels of the regions.

Low-risk provinces should remove restrictions on road transportation as soon as possible, while more efforts should be made to reduce costs for businesses, including tax and fee cuts, as well as more financing help to the worst-hit firms, the CFLP suggested.