Logistics data shows nationwide support for China’s epidemic center of Hubei

GUIYANG, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Manbang Group, China’s largest freight service provider, said its big data suggested material logistics to central China’s Hubei, the center of the COVID-19 outbreak, have been stable, showing nationwide supports to the province’s anti-epidemic fight.

The company based in southwest China’s Guizhou Province cited the data between Dec. 13, 2019, and Feb. 12 that before Jan. 13, goods to Hubei were mainly building materials, food, beverages, coal and minerals. After that, vegetables and fruits increased rapidly, with vegetables accounting for 10.4 percent of all goods sent to Hubei.

Vegetables are transported to Hubei mainly from Yunnan, Henan and Shandong provinces. Fruits are sent to Hubei from Guangxi, Yunnan and Guangdong. Guangxi alone accounts for 52 percent of the total amount of fruits transported to Hubei, while Henan contributes the most grain to Hubei.

Manbang’s data platform also monitored that a truck driver traveled for nearly six days across 4,444 km to transport a full cargo load of medicine from Hotan in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to the city of Huanggang in Hubei, making it the farthest trip in the country to provide supplies to Hubei.

The hard-hit province had a total of 61,682 confirmed cases as of Wednesday. It saw 1,266 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery on Tuesday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 9,128, as epidemic control work progressed.

Manbang is an Uber-like truck-hailing service provider with nine million subscribers in 300 cities in China. Its data platform offers indicators of supply demands and logistics efficiency.