London Brewery Flogging ‘Pub in a Box’ to Sustain You Through Your Self-Isolation

Coronavirus is on the rampage and everyone is being told to avoid their local haunts and stay indoors. One brewery is taking the new status quo in its stride and is bringing the pub to you.

Signature Brew – the world’s number one brewery for band collaboration beers, apparently – is now selling everything you need to recreate your local in the comfort of your own home. Starting at £25, Pub In A Box will get you:

What’s more, if you’re close enough to one its three London venues – Blackhorse Beer Mile brewery bar, The Collab in Walthamstow and Taproom in Haggerston – and are eligible for local delivery, your box will be hand-delivered by musicians hired by the brewery, who have had their tours cancelled. Signature Brew Co-Founder Sam MacGregor said:

“We think it’s best to remain calm, carry on with life, support local and to support artists however we can, without being alarmist but with a good eye on what the powers that be, advise us to do. We’re planning one hell of a piss–up in a brewery when all of this blows over.”

