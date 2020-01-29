London bus passengers confused after rabbit boards and starts eating grass

The clip was captured on bus 55 to Oxford Circus in London on Saturday

Bus passengers were left confused after an unexpected user boarded.

Footage captured on the number 55 to Oxford Circus, London on Saturday and uploaded online was captioned: “I hope he’s got a valid Oystercard.”

Suzanne Azzopardi filmed the unsuspecting bunny rabbit passenger positioned in the disabled section of the bus.

The white animal was curled up in the corner of the bus eating a pile of grass scattered across the floor.

Despite the bus being busy with passengers, the rabbit appeared unfazed.

Another image captured the rabbit sat inside a basket piled high with blankets as its owner prepared to get off the bus.

It was captioned: “I will never ever get over this.”

The clip was circulated online where locals began to share their images of the animal.

One person captured the rabbit seated inside a pushchair in Tesco.

One person said: “This takes ‘hoping on the bus’ onto a whole new level.”

Another described the rabbit as a “local” who often gets a seat on the Victoria line.

“Not sure I can see anything unusual here…. not for London,” another added.

It comes after a cat owner was convinced their pet was “broken” after their bizarre meow amazed internet.

The moggie was filmed by Ellie May meowing in the middle of a landing as their owner and pal watched on.

But, instead of sounding like a cat, the noise that came was more similar to a rooster.

Ellie shared the hilarious footage to TikTok last week, captioning it: “My cat is officially broken.”