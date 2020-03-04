London copper hits over 1-week high on stimulus hopes…

March 3 – London copper prices rose to their highest in more than a week on Tuesday, as grim manufacturing data from top consumer China fuelled hopes of global policy support to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose as much as 1.4% to $5,780.50 a tonne, its highest since Feb. 21, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) advanced 1.3% to 45,460 yuan ($6,521.02) a tonne by 0202 GMT.

Data from China, the world’s second biggest economy, on Monday showed factory activity contracted at its sharpest pace on record in February, while other Asian manufacturing sectors also took a beating.

The virus that broke out in China late last year has since infected more than 86,500 people worldwide and left a global death toll exceeding 3,000, leading to tough travel curbs and disruptions to global supply chains.

The coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers.

* CESCO: The CRU World Copper Conference in Santiago and Cesco Week, among the largest annual gatherings of copper miners, have been cancelled due to concerns over travel risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

* PRICES: LME aluminium dipped 0.1% to $1,715.50 a tonne, nickel rose 0.6% to $12,775 a tonne and zinc advanced 0.8% to $2,040 a tonne. ShFE aluminium rose 0.6% to 13,235 yuan a tonne and nickel jumped 2.1% to 103,060 yuan a tonne.

* Global shares and oil prices extended their rebound on mounting speculation policymakers around the world would move to ease the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus.

