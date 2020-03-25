London Drops 20mph Limit on Key Central Roads

Transport for London is about to introduce the polarising 20mph urban speed limit on some of the critical central London roads it manages, arguing primarily that it’s about enhancing road safety.

It’s not exactly a mass roll out at the moment, mind, as TfL only has the power to do this on 8.9km of roads that it manages inside the city’s Congestion Zone. Such key grind stretches as Millbank, Victoria Embankment and Borough High Street are about to be covered, should you be mad enough to even think about being in control of a motorised vehicle anywhere near those urban hell epicentres, with signs, CCTV camera and raised pedestrian crossings expected to do the job of calming the city drivers.

The new limit is coming in on March 2 and is the fruit of the mayor’s Vision Zero project, which aims to end all road traffic deaths on London’s transport network. The mayor said: “By cutting speed limits on TfL’s roads within the Congestion Zone we are saving lives, while at the same time making our streets more appealing for Londoners to walk and cycle around the capital.” [Transport for London]