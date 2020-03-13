London Marathon 2020: Coronavirus to ‘force race to be postponed until October’

The London Marathon is likely to be pushed back for the first time in the event’s history due to coronavirus fears as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread

The 2020 London Marathon is set to be postponed until October due to coronavirus fears, as the pandemic continues to postpone sporting events across the world, according to reports.

Sources close to the Sun claim that the event is likely to be pushed back in the near future until the autumn.

Organisers for the marathon, which raises millions of pounds every year for charity, have been insistent that it will go ahead in recent weeks.

Event Director at London Marathon Events, Hugh Brasher, issued a statement to Runner’s World last month.

He said: “We, along with the rest of the world, are monitoring closely the developments relating to the spread of coronavirus and noting the updates and advice given by the UK Government, the World Health Organisation and other public bodies.

“With two months to go before the event on Sunday 26 April, we will continue to monitor the situation.”

Brasher then added on March 4: “The Government’s current advice is that all mass events should still go ahead.

“There are many mass events scheduled in the UK before us and we are working closely with the DCMS (the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) and other mass event organisers to coordinate and agree appropriate advice to the public.”

The Tokyo Marathon was the first marathon event to be hit at the beginning of March.

The Japanese city is where this summer’s Olympic Games are due to be held this summer, but they are currently still set to go ahead as usual.

Furthermore, marathons in Barcelona, Rome and Paris have been axed, with some pushed back for later in the year.

There have been multiple cases of COVID-19 in London across several boroughs.