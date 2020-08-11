London mayor extends air pollution alert as high ozone levels continue

LONDON, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan has extended a high pollution alert for ozone in the British capital until the end of Tuesday.

“Air pollutants are reacting with the strong sunshine we have experienced over the last few days leading to high levels of ozone pollution…This means people with heart and lung problems should avoid physical exertion,” said Khan in a press release Monday.

It is the 18th time London’s air quality alert system has been used since Khan became mayor in May, 2016.

The last high pollution alert was on June 25 this year. Prior to that, London had not experienced a high or very high pollution episode since April 2019.