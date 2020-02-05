London Soho street evacuated for second day after WW2 bomb discovered

Met Police officers said another part of yesterday’s World War Two ordnance was discovered, leading to the closure of much of Dean Street in the heart of London’s West End

A central London street was closed off for the second day in a row after the possible discovery of another WW2 bomb.

Met Police officers closed off much of Dean Street in Soho.

Police have now reopened all of the streets affected by the closure.

The Met Police said on Twitter: “Update — all of our road closures have been removed.

“Anyone evacuated can return and once again we appreciate your patience.”

In a statement, the Met’s Soho branch said earlier on Twitter: “Another part of yesterday’s WW2 ordnance has been discovered.

“Further road closures are going to be implemented shortly. It is likely that the closures will be Dean Street and the surrounding area however this will be updated as soon as we can.”

They later confirmed that Dean Street has been closed off at the junctions with Old Compton Street, Carlisle Place, Bateman Street, Frith Street, Wardour Street and St Annes Court.

It comes a day after Dean Street was evacuated following the discovery of an unexploded WW2 bomb.

Today’s evacuation is believed to be linked to yesterday’s find.

A Royal Engineers bomb disposal unit was called in to remove the device — which weighed around half a tonne.

Engineer Steffan Honour, 27, was among those evacuated today from a building on Dean Street.

He told the BBC: “Everyone was really calm.

“From looking at the other people being evacuated, it seemed there was almost a sense of annoyance and frustration — this being the second day of disruption, rather than mass panic.

“I think police were trying to instil urgency, but people were just wandering along, oblivious to the danger.”

Unexploded World War Two bombs are still being found 75 years after the end of the conflict.

Last year, Kingston University in London was evacuated following the discovery of an enormous bomb.