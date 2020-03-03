London staff of China’s Unipec stay home over…

LONDON, March 2 – London employees at Unipec, the trading arm of China’s state oil firm Sinopec, have been told to work from home after an employee exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms, a source familiar with the matter said.

Employees were “asked to stay home until more is known as a precaution”, the source said.

“Unipec UK will continue to monitor the situation of this suspected case of COVID-19 very closely, abiding to the guidance of international and local health authorities,” the company said in a statement.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees,” it added. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Potter)