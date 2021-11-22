London Underground strike dates, TfL lines affected, and a list of Christmas strikes for November 2021.

London Underground walkout dates in November 2021, TfL lines affected, and a list of Christmas strikes

If the strike goes ahead, it will affect the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly, and Victoria lines.

Passengers on the London Underground have been warned that planned Tube strike action in the run-up to Christmas could cause severe disruption.

In a dispute over new driver rosters, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union plan to go on strike for two days and eight nights in November and December.

TfL warned that this could result in “significantly reduced service on these lines throughout the day, with little or no service in some places.”

Passengers will likely seek alternate routes on the Bakerloo, Circle, District, Hammersmith, and City and Metropolitan lines, which are not affected by the strike.

On Friday, November 26th, at 4.30 a.m., a 24-hour walkout will begin on the five Tube lines.

From this weekend until the 18th of December, there will be action on the Central and Victoria lines from 8.30 p.m. to 4.30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

It’s possible that service on these lines will be drastically reduced throughout the day, with little or no service in some areas.

Saturday, November 27th, and Sunday, December 19th, morning services may be impacted.

The RMT has also called strikes to coincide with the reintroduction of Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines, which will begin on Saturday, November 27th, and will continue on weekends throughout December.

TfL and the RMT are in talks to avoid a strike, but no agreement has yet been reached.

TfL claims that drivers will be required to work four Night Tube shifts per year, and that all other Tube unions agreed to the change in rosters in May, after Night Tube employees were integrated into TfL’s “day Tube” workforce.

The RMT, on the other hand, claims that the changes have left its members with “unacceptable and intolerable demands.”

“At such a critical time for the capital’s recovery, we are hugely disappointed that the RMT is threatening London with this unnecessary action,” said Nick Dent, director of London Underground customer operations.

“By making changes to Tube driver rosters, we’ve given drivers more flexibility.”

