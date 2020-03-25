London’s Closing 40 Underground Stations and Suspending Night Service

London is going on a semi-lockdown from the looks of things, with TfL announcing that it’s closed down up to 40 Underground stations from today. This is all to encourage people to only make essential journeys, and for that reason the Night Tube services are being suspended until further notice.

Boris Johnson claims coronavirus is spreading faster in London than other parts of the country, which anyone with half a brain should have seen coming. London’s a big place, with too many people crammed into it, and a transport system that’s reliant on sharing tight spaces with total strangers. Of course the virus is going to spread.

The stations affected by closures are the ones that don’t interchange with other lines, so if you have to travel and need to get somewhere urgently you’re going to have to trek a bit to a station that’s open or find a bus. Buses are still running, especially at night, but there aren’t going to be as many.

Here are the stations that are closed right now, though there’s no telling if more will join them:

Bakerloo Line: Lambeth North, Regents Park, Warwick Avenue, Kilburn Park, Charing Cross

Central Line: Holland Park, Queensway, Lancaster Gate, Chancery Lane, Redbridge

Circle Line: Bayswater, Great Portland Street, Barbican

District Line: Bow Road, Stepney Green, Mansion House, Temple, St James’s Park, Gloucester Road

Jubilee Line: Swiss Cottage, St John’s Wood, Bermondsey, Southwark

Northern Line: Tuffnell Park, Chalk Farm, Mornington Crescent, Goodge Street, Borough, Clapham South, Tooting Bec, South Wimbledon, Hampstead

Piccadilly Line: Caledonian Road, Arsenal, Covent Garden, Hyde Park Corner, Bounds Green, Manor House

Victoria Line: Pimlico, Blackhorse Road

Over on Twitter some people are claiming that the reduced services are causing crowds to form, but they all seem to be sharing the same image of Seven Sisters Road Station. Other people insist that the Tube is far quieter than normal.

Obviously being in the middle of a pandemic should convince people going underground to a platform with dubious air quality then packing into a metal tube is a bad idea. So don’t do it unless you have to, or you’re in an essential job. No getting the tube to another part of London to see if you can find toilet paper.

And employers, stop making your staff come to fucking work if they don’t have to. Also pay them sick pay. [London Evening Standard]