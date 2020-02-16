Infosurhoy

London’s Euston station evacuated by armed police after fistfight breaks out

Armed police have descended on London’s Euston station following reports of a stabbing and mass fistfight. Bystanders fled the station amid what Transport for London called a “police incident.”

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, sending travelers fleeing in panic from the city’s fourth-busiest train station. Eyewitnesses described “police with guns everywhere,” and “people running up escalators.”

Though rumors of a stabbing circulated on social media, the British Transport Police later clarified that “there was no knife involved and no stabbing took place.”

Saturday’s knife panic came two weeks after a convicted terrorist stabbed two people in the London suburb of Streatham, seriously injuring one. The attacker was shot dead by police following his “Islamist-related” knife rampage.

