London’s Euston station evacuated by armed police after fistfight breaks out

Armed police have descended on London’s Euston station following reports of a stabbing and mass fistfight. Bystanders fled the station amid what Transport for London called a “police incident.”

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, sending travelers fleeing in panic from the city’s fourth-busiest train station. Eyewitnesses described “police with guns everywhere,” and “people running up escalators.”

Anyone know what’s happening at #londoneuston#Euston ? Police with guns everywhere and tube closed?? — Kate (@KateCzylok) February 15, 2020

Though rumors of a stabbing circulated on social media, the British Transport Police later clarified that “there was no knife involved and no stabbing took place.”

Officers were called to Euston station at 1:27pm following reports of an altercation between two men involving the use of a knife. Our investigation found that there was no knife involved and no stabbing took place. The incident has been classed as ABH assault. — British Transport Police 👮‍♀️ (@BTP) February 15, 2020

Saturday’s knife panic came two weeks after a convicted terrorist stabbed two people in the London suburb of Streatham, seriously injuring one. The attacker was shot dead by police following his “Islamist-related” knife rampage.

