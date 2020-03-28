London’s ExCeL Arena to Become 4,000-Bed Emergency Hospital

News that should get even the hardiest of coronavirus refuseniks to start thinking about giving up their thrice-daily walks to the local Spar for milk, a newspaper and a Twix has arrived, as the NHS and the military are to begin converting London’s ExCeL centre into a hospital to cope with the imminent spike in the number of people requiring critical care.

A mix of NHS staff and military personnel will operate the unit, with occupancy thought to be required in around four weeks’ time, when current trends indicate the UK outbreak should be peaking. It will not be your usual hospital, either; this is not hand-holding, cups of tea, laughs with the nurses and bed bath time. It’s anaesthetised and on a ventilator time, as the ExCeL will be filled entirely with equipment used to assist breathing and will basically become a 4,000-bed intensive care unit to cope with the imminent overflow from London’s already-packed hospitals.

In substantially more uplifting news, NHS England says 170,000 people have volunteered to become NHS Voluntary Responders since the appeal was launched yesterday, signing up to be matched with vulnerable members of their local community and help with delivering foods and medicines, and transporting people to clinics. [Guardian]