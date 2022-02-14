Long-term Covid mobile testing units for the NHS could be deployed in pandemic-affected areas.

Spirometry, a diagnostic test for lung conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory diseases, is the focus of a testing program trial in Essex.

I can reveal that the NHS is considering a rollout of mobile long Covid testing units to determine the impact on the future health of millions of people.

It follows a trial scheme in Essex, where the local NHS teamed up with Ford to screen communities for respiratory illnesses and see how long Covid affected the prevalence of other diseases.

Patients inhale into a device that measures lung capacity.

The testing van will focus on hard-to-reach demographic groups in areas where there are fewer clinics that offer long Covid testing.

During the first wave of the pandemic in the spring of 2021, Essex experienced some of the highest rates of Covid infections.

“Many people are reporting ongoing breathing difficulties,” said Dr Sharon Hadley, clinical lead at the Mid and South Essex Partnership.

Because of a drop in spirometry testing during the pandemic, the diagnosis of chronic COPD is estimated to have dropped by half in the last year, tens of thousands of people could be living with the serious condition without knowing it.

“Just as Covid-19 posed a greater threat to certain communities, we need to go out and find those who are most at risk, and make sure they have the information, care, and treatment they need to avoid serious life-threatening illness.”

If the Essex trial is successful, the NHS may decide to roll out the mobile testing units across England, starting with the North West, North East, and West Midlands, which were among the hardest hit during the first wave of infections.

“We know that there are groups that are at increased risk when it comes to respiratory conditions, and this initiative is a great example of the innovative ways in which NHS teams are looking to support their local communities,” an NHS England spokeswoman said.

“Anyone who is concerned about long-term symptoms after using Covid-19 should speak with their doctor.”

