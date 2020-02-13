Long-term economic growth fundamentals unchanged: Xi

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The fundamentals of China’s long-term economic development remain unchanged and the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic on the economy is short-lived, said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Monday while inspecting the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work in Beijing.

Xi urged greater efforts to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economy and reach goals and tasks of economic and social development this year.

He also called for paying close attention to employment and preventing large-scale layoffs.