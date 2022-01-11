Long-term exposure to air pollution may increase the risk of contracting Covid, according to a new study.

Long-term air pollution exposure may increase the risk of contracting Covid, according to a new study.

Covid infection increased by 5% for every microgram increase in air pollution, according to researchers at the University of Insubria in northern Italy.

According to a new study, people who have been exposed to pollution for a long time are more likely to contract Covid.

The study, which was published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine (OEM), looked at around 62,000 people in northern Italy and used their addresses to estimate their air pollution exposure.

Scientists discovered a clear link between those who live in areas with persistently high pollution levels and their chances of contracting Covid.

According to the study, every microgram of air pollution increased the risk of infection by 5%.

The link appeared to be stronger among older age groups, with pollutants having a more noticeable effect on the Covid infection rate among those over 55, according to the researchers.

They also discovered that, among the study participants, population density was not linked to an increased risk of infection.

Living in a nursing home, on the other hand, was linked to a 10-fold increased risk of contracting the virus.

The researchers at the University of Insubria in Varese, Italy, are still trying to figure out whether air pollution causes an increased risk of Covid infection or if the two are simply linked.

Although the study took into account a variety of potentially influential factors, it was unable to fully account for mobility, social interaction, humidity, temperature, and certain underlying conditions such as mental illness and kidney disease.

They also mentioned that recent research has linked air pollution to Covid infection, but that the findings are limited due to study design flaws and data collection only up to mid-2020.

Researchers, on the other hand, believe there is enough evidence to believe the link between the two is real.

“From a mechanistic standpoint, air pollution plays a well-recognized role in chronic inflammation and immune system downregulation,” they wrote in the OEM.

“Air pollutants can act as carriers and vehicles for the virus, allowing it to thrive in the atmosphere,” they explained.

The OEM is the Royal College of Physicians of London’s Faculty of Occupational Medicine, the Australian and New Zealand Society of Occupational Medicine, and the Scientific Committee’s official peer-reviewed journal.

