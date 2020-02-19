Long-term exposure to PM2.5 increases cardiovascular disease risk: study

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Long-term exposure to high levels of PM2.5, a major particle matter pollutant, increases the risk of cardiovascular disease among the Chinese population, according to a recent study.

Air pollution is a major global environmental and public health issue. Researchers from Beijing-based Fuwai Hospital under the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences evaluated the association between long-term exposure to PM2.5 and cardiovascular disease incidence and mortality based on data collected from more than 110,000 Chinese residents.

Participants were followed up from 2000 to 2015, and researchers used satellite remote sensing technology to assess PM2.5 exposure for each participant during that period.

Results showed that each 10 micrograms per cubic meter increase in annual exposure to PM2.5 was associated with a 25 percent higher risk in cardiovascular incidence and a 16 percent higher risk in cardiovascular mortality.

The adverse effect of long-term PM2.5 exposure was more pronounced for the incidence of acute coronary syndrome and mortality of acute myocardial infarction, with the increased risks of 38 percent and 52 percent, respectively.

Experts say the research provides an important basis for estimating the global burden of cardiovascular disease associated with PM2.5 pollution and formulating relevant environmental and health policies in China. It was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.