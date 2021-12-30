Long waits are cited by Penn State Health, who advises people not to visit the ER for routine COVID-19 tests and care.

Long waits are cited by Penn State Health, which advises people not to visit the ER for routine COVID-19 tests and care.

Penn State Health warned people not to come to its emergency rooms for routine COVID-19 tests or non-emergency care on Thursday, claiming that some people who seek tests may be turned away.

People with severe symptoms, such as breathing difficulties, should go to the emergency room, according to Penn State Health.

It was noted that some people who had no symptoms came to the emergency room to be tested.

It stated that people who come to the ER with no symptoms for tests related to travel or possible exposure may be turned away.

“People who come to the emergency room for COVID-19 tests when they aren’t sick put a huge strain on the medical staff’s ability to treat patients who need emergency care,” said Dr.

Chief clinical officer, Peter Dillon.

“During this time of high demand for care, we are asking the public to assist us by seeking medical care from the most appropriate sources and only using their local emergency department for true emergency needs.”

If you think you might need medical help, Penn State Health has some suggestions:

It made the following suggestions about testing:

Milton S Hershey Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center, Holy Spirit Medical Center, and St. Joseph Medical Center are all operated by Penn State Health.

Joseph Medical Center is a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.