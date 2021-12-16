Look to their lecturers instead of the Durham students who walked out on Rod Liddle.

Look to their lecturers rather than the Durham students who walked out on Rod Liddle.

The commotion surrounding the latest culture war skirmish drowns out the kind of nuance that educators and leaders should be bringing to the discussion.

Rod Liddle is a born contrarian, a practiced controversialist, and a would-be iconoclast, so I’m sure he’s pleased with himself, content to be portrayed as a hero of free speech at the center of the latest culture wars skirmish.

Tim Luckhurst, the principal of Durham University’s South College, knew exactly what he was getting into when he invited Liddle to speak at a student Christmas dinner in early December.

He has been accused of racism, misogyny, transphobia, and homophobia by Liddle, an old friend and colleague.

When some of the students walked out, he had not even gotten to his feet.

He began by saying he was “disappointed” not to see any sex workers in the audience, a reference to the university’s recent offer of safety training for sex workers.

More students had voted with their feet by the time he addressed trans issues and colonialism, implying that the underachievement of Britons of Caribbean descent was unrelated to institutional racism.

“About 250 remained,” according to Liddle.

Luckhurst said in his mission statement as principal of Durham’s newest college that he wants it to be “a place where ideas are never shouted down or dismissed,” and that he plans to “sponsor genuine debate and a truly wide range of ideas.”

Luckhurst referred to the students as “pathetic” as they walked out, a remark for which he later apologized and which is at odds with his stated ambition for the college.

Students should be given the same freedom to express their opinions as Liddle does.

In fact, they acted in the same way that students have in the past: they protested loudly and turned the situation into a political issue.

According to Luckhurst’s mission statement, South College should be “a tolerant, welcoming, and supportive community in which our students feel safe.”

Building such a culture requires consent and respect.”

In the rush to man the barricades, the delicate balance between protecting both freedom of speech and the right to be free of oppression is frequently lost.

That’s correct.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Don’t attack the Durham students who walked out on Rod Liddle – look to their lecturers