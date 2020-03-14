Lookers chief operating officer steps down

March 12 – Lookers on Thursday announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer Cameron Wade with immediate effect, after only being in the role for a little over a month.

The news comes days after the British car dealership said it identified potentially fraudulent transactions in one of its operating divisions.

The 110-year-old company, which represents 31 vehicle brands including BMW and Ferrari in the UK and Ireland, was scheduled to post its results on March 11, but delayed them until the second-half of April. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)