‘Loose cannon’ social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh: Crack down on bad behavior to boost catch-up, says Katharine Birbalsingh

‘Loose cannon’ social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh: Crackdown on bad behavior to boost catch-up

‘We wouldn’t need tutors if we could just fix behavior in all our schools and catch up on the work that was lost due to the pandemic,’ says England’s outspoken new social mobility tsar.

“They have no idea what I’m going to do or say,” Katharine Birbalsingh, the Social Mobility Commission’s new chair, says.

In October, the government took a chance by appointing Birbalsingh as England’s social mobility tsar.

Since opening Michaela School in Wembley, London, Birbalsingh has earned the title of “strictest headteacher” in the United Kingdom.

Ministers are hoping that her straight-talking, no-nonsense approach will bear fruit.

She has messages that previous holders of her position have not, arguing that schools need to crack down on bad behavior to help children catch up on lost learning, and that the state should take a more active role in telling parents how to raise their children.

Birbalsingh first made headlines in 2010 when she delivered a speech at the Conservative Party conference in which she claimed that a “broken” education system “keeps poor children poor.”

She founded Michaela in 2014, and while it has achieved impressive academic results, its strict discipline continues to divide opinion.

If a student forgets a pen, he or she may be given a detention and be required to walk between classes in silence.

During her time as social mobility tsar, she will continue to be the headmistress of the school.

Ministers can’t claim they were unaware of Birbalsingh’s fiery rhetoric.

“You’re not going to get grey with me, it’ll be black and white,” she told the government when she was interviewed for the job.

“If you want that, fine; if you don’t, don’t hire me,” she said.

In a similar vein, she does not exaggerate her office’s power.

“I don’t want to belittle it, but I don’t waste my time,” she says. “I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t believe it was important.”

“However, people should be aware that previous commissions have met, reports have been written, and governments have ignored those recommendations,” she says, rather than writing reports that “nobody reads.”

