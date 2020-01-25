Loose Women Kaye Adams shouts ‘what the f***’ at co-stars in brutal live TV gaffe

Loose Women’s Linda Robson infuriated fans as she made a ‘catty’ comment about Pamela Anderson having cosmetic surgery on the show today

Loose Women’s Kaye Adams was not happy today as she was pranked by the rest of the panellists in what she thought was a live transmission.

The presenter told viewers today: “They all pulled this ultimate prank on me earlier. Take a look at this – this is me genuinely thinking that I am doing a live promo to This Morning while all chaos is going on.”

Kaye was seen reading off the autocue while Nadia, Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards watched backstage, as chaos ensued.

The auto cue suddenly went black while instead of her face being seen on screen, it was an old picture of Christine and Nadia making a funny face behind her.

Kaye did her best to carry on as the script kept changing and the angle of the camera kept changing, and handled it like a pro.

She told viewers: “We’ve got a few gremlins in! I do apologise. And as Stacey said yesterday-“

The screen then went black as a fart noise sounded, as Kaye quickly said: “Probably not all that but lots of great stuff at 12.30!”

As the audience clapped, Kaye was left smiling at the camera, but she was not happy as she turned on the crew once the show had cut.

She said: “And the official television reaction to that is ‘what the f***?’

“I have no idea what went out on television but it wasn’t good!”

Nadia walked on and announced “You just got pranked!”

Kaye looked horrified, exclaiming: “You devil!”

Luckily, Kaye took it well as she giggled with the rest of the women about the hilarious joke.

Loose Women continues on Monday at 12.30pm on ITV.