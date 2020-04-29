Loose Women will RETURN to ITV with two live shows a week from May 4

Loose Women will return to ITV with brand new shows from Monday May 4th following a six week absence caused by the current health crisis.

The long-running panel show, which is traditionally filmed live in front of a packed studio audience, was taken off-air in March in accordance with precautionary social distancing measures used to tackle the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

But it will screen new live episodes from London Studios on Mondays and Wednesdays from the start of the week, albeit with no studio audience and some necessary tweaks to its usual format.

With the country remaining on lockdown for the foreseeable future and social distancing still advised, three panellists will feature on the studio desk, with a fourth appearing via video-link from home.

The show features a range of regular and guest presenters and panellists, notably Christine Lampard, Ruth Langsford, Stacey Solomon, Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan and Carol McGiffin.

Alongside current topics, the returning show will also will focus on mental health issues as part of their award-winning Lighten the Load campaign.

Loose Women Editor, Sally Shelford said: ‘At Loose Women we have made it our mission to stop the stigma and start a conversation about mental health, covering issues from postnatal depression to anxiety and addiction.

‘With many of our viewers struggling with lockdown, speaking openly and honestly about mental health worries to offer comfort and advice has never felt more important.’

In order to reduce footfall and minimise health risks within the studio, ITV will also air pre-recorded episodes during the week.

ITV Managing Director Daytime Emma Gormley added: ‘We are thrilled to be able to bring Loose Women back for brand new shows in the studio from Monday.

‘As we continue to respond to the crisis and adapt our shows accordingly we’ve made some temporary adjustments to enable us to get back on air whilst ensuring the safety of all of our teams.

‘We know our viewers have missed their daily lunchtime catch up with the Loose Women and we look forward to hearing from them all on Monday.’