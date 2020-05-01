“Loosening” and masks in public buildings

The new “Relaxation Ordinance” brings new rules. “Exit restrictions” end today, funerals can take place at 30, weddings at ten. The rule of distance always applies anyway.

Health Minister Rudolf Anschober has his on Thursday Regulations published on the further handling of the corona crisis in the Federal Law Gazette. With this, the already announced easing can gradually come into effect from Friday. The “exit restrictions” end, but the 1 meter distance rule still applies. A mask requirement is new in all public closed rooms.

With the “COVID-19 Relaxation Ordinance” – the official title – published late in the evening, those expiring Regulations replaced, which have largely determined the “shutdown” since March 16 in Austria. The so-called “exit restrictions”, which contained the (with extensive exceptions) prohibition of “entering public places”, end. Also the regulation, according to which entry into shops was prohibited or only permitted under certain conditions, expires.

Mouth and nose protection in public buildings

With the new regulations, “entering public places” is now not only permitted in the previously applicable exceptional cases, but in principle. However, there is one central restriction: anyone traveling in public spaces must continue to keep a minimum distance of one meter from all people who do not live in the same household. Although this has in fact been the case so far, it fell under one of the exceptions to the basic ban.

What is new is the provision that “when entering public places in closed rooms” additional nose and mouth protection must be worn.

Events with a maximum of ten participants

Public events with a maximum of ten participants are now permitted, others are prohibited. This applies to cultural events, sporting events, weddings, film screenings (i.e. cinemas), exhibitions and congresses. At funerals, 30 participants are allowed. And: The ban explicitly does not affect events in the private sector. Meetings under the Assembly Act are also permitted.

The mask requirement remains when shopping and on public transport. It is clarified that the minimum distance of 1 meter in mass transport vehicles does not have to be observed if this is not possible due to the large number of passengers or when boarding and alighting. In shops, employees must also wear masks – unless there is another protective device for spatial separation.

All shops unlock

As already announced, a significant easing concerns trade away from supermarkets and drugstores, which were allowed to keep open from the start. While smaller businesses have been able to operate again since April 14, from May 2, even those with more than 400 square meters can open. Also, with a mask requirement, more people are allowed to enter the shops than before: instead of 20 square meters as before, only ten per customer have to be available.

This also expressly applies to religious institutions and outdoor markets.

(APA)