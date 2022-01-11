Lord Rogers, an architect who designed iconic structures around the world, has died.

Lord Rogers, a world-renowned architect, has died.

The architect Lord Rogers of Riverside, who died at the age of 88, was known for his innovative – and sometimes controversial – designs.

He designed buildings all over the world, but the Pompidou Centre in Paris, which he completed in 1977, is perhaps his most well-known.

He designed the Lloyds building in London, which opened in 1986, as well as the Millennium Dome in the United Kingdom.

He was the architect of the new World Trade Center’s Tower 3 in New York, which opened in 2018.

They all reflect his taste for high-tech, modernist, and functionalist designs.

His designs did not appeal to everyone.

The Prince of Wales wrote a letter to the Emir of Qatar, who owned Chelsea Barracks in London, criticizing Lord Rogers’ redevelopment ideas, before the Pompidou Centre was built.

Those plans were eventually shelved, but his work received widespread praise.

In 1985, he was awarded the Riba Gold Medal for Architecture, and in 1991, he was awarded the Pritzker Prize.

“I strongly believe there’s more to architecture than architecture,” he told The Guardian in 2017.

It’s also about politics and social responsibility.”

Richard Rogers came from an Anglo-Italian family and was born in Florence.

Nino, his father, was a physician, and Dada, his mother, was an artist.

He came from “a rather spoilt upper-middle-class family,” he said.

That changed when they moved to England in 1938, as Europe was on the verge of war.

Following the move, the family’s financial situation deteriorated drastically.

He simply stated, “It was hell at first.”

He claimed that he was not academically gifted and that he had no A-Levels when he graduated from high school.

He would later learn that he was dyslexic.

He was arrested twice while traveling as a young man.

He was once imprisoned in San Sebastian, Spain, for skinny-dipping.

After graduation, he served in the Italian army and was stationed in Trieste.

During his free time, he worked at his architectural firm with his cousin Ernesto Rogers (the architect of Milan’s Torre Velasca).

He enrolled in a diploma program at the Architectural Association after completing his national service.

