Lord Sainsbury of Preston Candover, a former supermarket boss and a Labour donor, has died at the age of 94.

Lord Sainsbury of Preston Candover, a former supermarket tycoon and Labour donor, has died at the age of 94.

Lord Sainsbury of Preston Candover, the former chairman and chief executive of major supermarket giant Sainsbury’s, has died at the age of 94.

His 40-year career with the company founded by his great-grandfather began with a job in the grocery department.

In 1958, he was named to the company’s board of directors, and in 1967, he succeeded his father as deputy chairman.

He was named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the supermarket chain in 1969.

In 1992, he left the company and became the company’s life president.

“The Board and all his friends and colleagues at Sainsbury’s will be greatly missed,” Sainsbury’s said in a statement.

Sainsbury’s modernized its stores, expanded its food ranges, and went public on the London Stock Exchange during Lord Sainsbury’s tenure.

In 1980, he was knighted for services to the food retailing industry, and in 1989, he was appointed as one of only 24 Knights of the Garter.

He welcomed the Queen to the supermarket as part of the store’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Lord Sainsbury has been a long-time supporter of the Labour Party, and he served in the Blair administration as Minister for Science and Innovation from 1998 to 2006.

He was named the UK’s largest political donor in 2016, after donating more than £2 million to both the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats in the run-up to the EU referendum.

In 2019, he gave £8 million to the Liberal Democrats, which was the largest single donation ever recorded by the Electoral Commission.

Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts said the news of his death had left the company’s employees “deeply saddened.”

“Lord Sainsbury was a shopkeeper at heart and one of the great retailers of his time,” Mr Roberts explained.

He was a truly inspirational man who was ambitious for the company and led Sainsbury’s through a period of unprecedented growth.

“While many will miss him, his significant contribution to Sainsbury’s and the values he cared about and believed in will live on at the heart of our business.”

