Lord Sugar urges families to join in the Great British Spring Clean to rejuvenate local communities 

Apprentice star and business mogul Lord Sugar has urged everyone who loves where they live to support the Great British Spring Clean.

The entrepreneur urged his 5.3million Twitter followers to make a difference and join the campaign, which is picking up incredible momentum.

By last night 84,843 people had registered to take part in the litter-picking event run by Keep Britain Tidy and backed by the Daily Mail.

In all, there are 2,728 events registered across the UK for the clean-up, which will take place between March 20 and April 13.

The younger generation will play a big part, with more than 500 schools having signed up.

Lord Sugar tweeted yesterday: ‘If you love your home as much as I love London, join me in backing the Daily Mail campaign to make where we live cleaner.

‘Sign up at gbspringclean.org if you want to make a difference in the fight against plastic.’

Lord Sugar has already shown how he is a passionate lover off the environment by backing our Be A Tree Angel campaign,

He donated £100,000 to the Mail’s Christmas appeal to plant one thousand orchards in British schools.

Explaining his decision, he said: ‘As a young kid, at school in Hackney, I was always fascinated by the science of plants, and watching how they grew. It really is miraculous to learn how trees absorb carbon dioxide, one of the main greenhouse gases, and emit oxygen into our atmosphere.

‘It’s even more important for the young students of today to be inspired by the role trees play in our environment, and to observe how each and every one of them can make a difference by helping to plant the trees of the future.

‘They are the apprentices who will help make the world a greener, better place.’

The endorsement by Lord Sugar for the Great British Spring Clean comes as support rolls in from the worlds of business, sport and charity.

This week the Archbishop of Canterbury urged Christians to take part in cleaning up the environment over Lent – with suggestions including picking litter by rivers, ponds or canals.

Other major backers include the National Trust, the Women’s Institute and the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as well as the Environment Secretary, Theresa Villiers. The Wombles have also come out of retirement to back the campaign. Yesterday the extent of Britain’s litter problem was laid bare in research by the campaign group Plastic Patrol.

Volunteers used an app to log littering and took pictures of more than 64,913 items of litter from the UK categorised by type and brand, collected between April 5, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

They found 83 per cent of dumped items were plastic, 8.3 per cent metal, 4.3 glass, 2.4 per cent fabric, 0.6 per cent rubber 0.6 per cent ceramic, 0.3 per cent wood and 0.2 per cent cork.

The Daily Mail has long battled against the scourge of plastic in the environment, with our Turn the Tide on Plastic campaign and our demands for a deposit return scheme to stop plastic bottles being dumped.