This year, the market for pre-owned chic clothes and bags is expected to reach €33 billion, thanks to a surge in demand from young, environmentally conscious shoppers.

Prada, the Italian fashion house, has stated that it sees potential in the booming second-hand fashion market.

Lorenzo Bertelli, the company’s marketing chief and heir-designate, says the company could expand into the sector both internally and through partnerships.

Over the last three years, the market for pre-owned chic bags and clothes has exploded, fueled by younger, more environmentally conscious shoppers looking for affordable high-end goods.

According to consulting firm Bain, it is expected to reach €33 billion (£28.1 billion) this year, up 65 percent from 2017 to 2021.

This compares to a 12% increase in brand new luxury goods.

Some rival luxury brands are already looking into the market.

Kering, a French conglomerate, bought a 5% stake in Vestiaire Collective earlier this year, a leading platform for second-hand clothes and handbags that began in 2009 when a group of Parisians decided to clean out their closets and sell what they no longer wore.

According to Bloomberg data, Vestiaire is now valued at (dollar)1.7 billion.

Last year, Gucci, Kering’s flagship brand, partnered with The RealReal, a US-based resale platform.

“Second-hand is a strategy we’ve been looking into for more than a year,” Lorenzo Bertelli said in an interview aired on Wednesday at the Reuters Next conference.

“I can’t say too much, but secondhand is definitely present.”

We’ll seize the chance.

“It could be a partnership with a player, or something more in-house, or both, like in e-commerce.”

Lorenzio Bertelli, the eldest son of Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada, is the brand’s future leader.

When he takes over in a few years, he told Reuters that he intends to keep the family-controlled company independent, and that he is unfazed by the ever-changing luxury sector’s future challenges.

He credited his experience as a World Rally Championship rally driver for this, saying, “Rallying and sport in general taught me a lot.”

“It teaches you to never give up and a lot of humility because you have to learn,” he said.

“When you’re trying to measure yourself, sport can be cruel at times.”

