Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli claim prosecutors hid evidence in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are claiming that prosecutors in the college admissions scandal case withheld evidence proving they didn’t know their money was being used as a bribe.

The couple have been accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California by making it seem that the girls were high school rowers and college crew recruits.

TMZ reported that new court documents filed by the actress and her fashion designer husband state that the couple thought the money they gave scandal mastermind Rick Singer was being given to the University of Southern California and did not know that it was being used as a bribe.

Page Six reported that the court documents stated that the couple believed the money they paid Singer ‘would go to USC itself—for legitimate, university-approved purposes—or to other legitimate charitable causes.’

The documents, filed Friday in Boston, are said to state that the prosecution didn’t provide exculpatory evidence showing that their payment was not a bribe given to then-USC Senior Associate Athletic Director Donna Heinel.

The documents supposedly reveal that it took prosecutors months to hand over the evidence, and Singer’s testimony which indicate that Loughlin and Giannulli were unaware that any bribes had been offered to the school.

‘Rick Singer has advised the government, in sum and in substance, that … the families that do the side door …typically do not know that Heinel is involved until the time of the first payment,’ the document stated, according to TMZ.

Prosecutors revealed this information on Tuesday, but the couple argued that it should have stated this in May.

In not revealing Singer’s statements, the couple claimed in the legal document that the government had used the supposed lack of evidence as to ‘pressure defendants into pleading guilty.’

The document stated that the couple thought that the $50,000 payment they made ‘went directly to USC’s program’ and that prosecutors ‘clearly acknowledges that Giannulli and Loughlin’s alleged “bribe payments” did not go to any USC official personally, but rather went to USC itself.’

The additional $200,000 they gave Singer, the couple apparently believed had been given to Singer’s charity, with some of the funds ‘going to a USC program.’

It’s unclear which USC program Loughlin and husband believed their money was benefiting, however.

The couple’s court document also states that prosecutors are in possession of internet USC emails that offered to ‘flag’ on of the couple’s daughter’s applications and offered up a special tour of the campus for the purpose of discussing ‘the impact of [Giannulli’s] philanthropy.’

The couple’s contention that they believed their money was being donated to the school – and not an individual at the school as a bribe – is believed to be a key point.

It is not illegal to donate money to the university.

The document also stated that USC ‘has an institutional practice of tightly intertwining admissions and fundraising’ and noted that the school’s athletic director at the time, Pat Hayden, reportedly said that the couple was ‘good for a million plus’ in donations in connection with Bella and Olivia Jade’s admissions.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s criminal trial for their part in the college admissions scandal has now been set for October.

They have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, money laundering and bribery.

The couple have put their 12,000 square-foot, Bel Air, California, home on the market for $28million. It was used as collateral for their $2million bail after the college admissions scandal broke.