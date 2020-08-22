Lori Loughlin To Serve 2 Months In Prison, Faces Hefty Fine And Community Service

Former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin was sentenced Friday to two months in federal prison for her involvement in a college admissions scheme, with her fashion-designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, also being given a five-month prison sentence. Loughlin’s sentence also includes 100 hours of community service, a $150,000 fine, and two years of supervised release.

Loughlin will have 90 days to report to prison, with her attorney hoping she will be sent to Victorville, California. The minimum-security Victorville Prison Camp is part of a larger complex located in the state’s high desert and is 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Michael Frantz, the director of Jail Time Consulting, told the Boston Herald that Loughlin is “better get prepared” if she goes to Victorville.

“It’s hot,” Frantz said. “It’s also very small, 185 to 190 female inmates, so every inmate will know she’s coming. There’s not a lot to do and she can always walk away, but she wants no part of that.”

Frantz has suggested that coronavirus could be a concern for Loughlin at the camp. It’s unclear whether Loughlin could be released early if there is a massive outbreak at the prison, especially if there is a deadly wave of the virus later this year.

“It’s a very secure camp,” Frantz said. “The COVID situation is what I’d be concerned with. The Board of Prisons was not prepared for this.”

Giannulli will likely be sent to Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, which is located 175 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The low-security prison for male inmates is part of a larger correctional complex.

Giannulli and Loughlin had paid $500,000 to William “Rick” Singer to help their daughters get admitted to the University of Southern California.

Singer, 59, was the organizer of the scheme and took in roughly $25 million in bribes. He still awaits trial and faces a maximum of 65 years in prison.

Actress Felicity Huffman completed a 14-day prison sentence in October 2019. She had paid $15,000 to get her daughter’s SAT scores inflated.