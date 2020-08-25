Lori Loughlin’s ‘White Privilege’ Slammed On Twitter Ahead Of College Admissions Scandal Sentencing

Lori Loughlin is set to officially learn her fate on Friday when it comes to the college admissions scandal as she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are sentenced for their bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. However, the former “Full House” and Hallmark Channel star isn’t finding a lot of sympathy on social media ahead of her big day.

Many have taken to Twitter to denounce the actress and her husband, who are both receiving their sentences a year and a half after they were first indicted and three months after they officially changed their not guilty pleas in the case. Among the things that the actress is being slammed for are what some are calling her “white privilege” as a wealthy Caucasian woman, while others often receive harsher fates.

“All Lori Loughlin had to was take the plea deal, but her privilege wouldn’t let her. Ya see ytness makes you think you automatically get a pass cause you a translucent I feel no sympathy for whatever amount of time they get. That’s what her stupid [expletive]get,” one user wrote, as others also chimed in.

Others noted that both she and Giannulli would likely receive jail sentences but serve them the same way others in Hollywood did over the years, with short stints and early releases due to overcrowding.

The possibility that she could get a more lenient sentence like house arrest was also joked about in relation to her former role as Aunt Becky on “Full House.”

Others also still criticized the actress simply for what she did in the first place, claiming that she deserved to have at least a decent stint in jail and be ordered to pay an amount equivalent to what was lost by students who may have earned a spot at USC if she hadn’t arranged for her daughters to take those spots instead.

After entering their guilty pleas in May, the couple had agreed that Loughlin would serve no more than two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and serve two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service, while her husband would serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and serve two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service. Those agreements were pending approval from a judge and could change as they are sentenced.