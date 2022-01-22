Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell: who are they and where are they now?

Where are Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell now?

LORI Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell made headlines in 2019 after her children went missing and were never found.

At Chad’s Idaho home, the bodies of Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, were discovered.

Lori and Chad are a couple from Idaho who have been charged with murder.

Tylee and JJ were reported missing in September 2019, and the 48-year-old hairstylist was arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 after failing to provide proof of life for her missing children to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office in January.

After investigators questioned them about the children, the couple flew to Hawaii and never reported them missing.

Lori has been accused by her family of being a member of a “doomsday cult” with her husband.

She’s also been linked to the deaths of three people, including her brother, who all died in mysterious circumstances.

Lori and Chad are both in prison awaiting their trials, which are expected to begin in January 2023.

Lori and her husband are both charged with the first-degree murder of Lori’s children, and if convicted, they could face the death penalty.

Chad is also accused of murdering his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, 49, who died in 2019 under “suspicious circumstances.”

He has since pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him and is currently being held without bail pending his trial.

Lori will spend another 180 days in a state mental facility after a judge ruled that she is still incompetent to stand trial in September 2021.

JJ and Tylee went missing in September 2019, but it wasn’t until months later that they were reported missing.

On September 1, JJ started kindergarten at Kennedy Elementary School.

Vallow claimed she was homeschooling him and he was “unenrolled” nearly three weeks later.

Tylee was last seen on a family trip to Yellowstone Park with her mother and uncle Alex Cox on September 8.

Lori told police her children were staying with a family friend in Arizona during a welfare check at the family’s Rexburg home on November 26.

When police returned to question Daybell and Vallow the next day, they discovered she had lied and that they had “abruptly vacated their home.”

Despite having an older son, Colby, the couple allegedly told people Tylee was dead and claimed she had no other younger children.

Surveillance footage surfaced in February that appeared to show Lori dumping her children’s belongings at a storage facility the year before, around the time she and Daybell fled to Hawaii.

There is no evidence that Joshua and Tylee Ryan ever made it to Hawaii, according to Idaho authorities.

Lori’s children’s “charred remains” were discovered wrapped up…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.