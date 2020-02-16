Lori Vallow had POOL PARTY after husband Charles killed, gave up son’s dog before kids went missing

‘Cult’ mother Lori Vallow reportedly had a pool party at her home on the day her brother killed her husband Charles, and within weeks she was trying to sell her son JJ’s service dog before the seven-year-old and his sister went missing.

JJ and Tylie Ryan, 17, have not been seen since the young boy was last at his school in Rexburg, Idaho, on September 23.

The new details help piece together the events leading up to the mysterious disappearance of both children.

Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell, meanwhile, have surfaced living in Hawaii, and she has refused to answer questions about the children. Authorities have named the mother a person of interest in their disappearance, but she does not face any charges.

Relatives of both on social media say the husband and wife are members of a cult.

Among new details to emerge are recollections of a pool party being held at Vallow’s home in Chandler, Arizona on July 11, 2019.

That’s the day her husband at the time, Charles Vallow, was shot dead by her brother Alex Cox in self defense, police said.

According to Vallow’s property manager, Joe Pongratz, neighbors reported a pool party was taking place at her home with ‘loud music and lots of people swimming’, Business Insider reports.

Charles Vallow’s sister Cheryl Wheeler then recalls how Lori tried to sell off her son JJ’s service dog, Bailey.

JJ’s father Charles Vallow spent thousands of dollars getting the animal, which was trained to assist the boy who has autism.

Bailey, a labradoodle, became JJ’s best friend, reports East Idaho News.

‘Three weeks after Charles was killed, Lori put the dog up for sale. She listed it for $2,500, and it was so shocking because Bailey was such an important part of JJ’s life,’ Cheryl Wheeler tells East Idaho News.

‘Fortunately the trainer saw the listing and told Lori she had to give it back to the rescue group. They were able to take him back and re-home the dog to another special-needs boy,’ she said.

The trainer, Neal Mestas, confirmed that he handled returning Bailey to the group after he reached out to Lori Vallow about her attempts to sell the dog after her husband was killed.

‘She said this tragedy’s happened and she needed to move. She told me they were moving up north. I think she said Idaho,’ Mestas told KSAZ.

Before she married current husband Chad Daybell in November, Lori Vallow was filmed on surveillance cameras removing a large unidentified item from a storage facility in October.

Police have since searched the facility in Idaho and found items that belonged to JJ and Tylee in it.

The items included a backpack with JJ’s initials on it and sports equipment.

In November, JJ’s grandmother asked police to conduct a welfare check on him at his home in Idaho.

When officers went to the house, Lori Vallow, who by then was with current husband Chad Daybell, said JJ was with other family members.

The couple fled before police returned to ask more questions.

In addition to Charles’ murder, there was the mysterious death of Chad Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell, who died at home on October 19.

After Chad refused to order an autopsy, a coroner listed her death as ‘natural’, Business Insider reports.

Authorities later decided to further investigate the woman’s death, and now believe it to be ‘suspicious’, after her body is exhumed.

Adding even more mystery to the case was the death of Lori’s brother Alex Cox on December 12.

He was found unresponsive in Gilbert, Arizona. The cause of death has not been released by authorities.

Police continue to investigate the children’s disappearance. Lori Vallow has been named as a person of interest but faces no charges.