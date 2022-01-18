Lori Vallow of the ‘Doomsday’ cult was “convinced” that her husband was an “EVIL DEMON” and that she was an “immortal being,” according to the book.

According to a new book, LORI Vallow believed her fourth husband was possessed by an evil spirit named “Nick Schneider” shortly before her brother shot and killed him.

The “cult mom” also boasted to her friends that she had transformed into an immortal being who didn’t need to eat, sleep, or go to the bathroom.

Vallow began making the bizarre claims shortly after meeting doomsday author Chad Daybell for the first time at a Preparing a People conference in St. Louis, where he would later become her fifth husband.

October in St. George, Utah.

It was almost love at first sight for the unhinged couple, as true crime author John Glatt describes in his new book, The Doomsday Mother: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and the End of an American Family, who immediately struck up a conversation about the end-times moments after Daybell had delivered a speech on stage.

“Lori approached [Chad] right away and said she had read all of his books.

In one passage, Glatt writes, “Chad looked up at the beautiful blond apparition standing before him and was instantly smitten,” referring to an account of their meeting witnessed by one of Lori’s friends.

“Blissfully staring into each other’s eyes, they began exchanging spiritual experiences, beliefs, and visions.

It was as if a bolt of lightning had struck them both.

They’d never be the same.”

Daybell is said to have told Lori that they had been married seven times in previous lives and that she was one of the chosen ones who would help him change the world during the same conversation, as Vallow held on to his “every word.”

According to Glatt, the couple, who were both married, were inseparable for the rest of the two-day conference, with Daybell informing Vallow of all the “secret spiritual powers she possessed that only he alone could unleash.”

Vallow asked Daybell to evaluate who had light or dark spirits in her life, and she named all of her previous husbands, children, and other extended family members.

Daybell emailed Lori four days later with his findings, claiming that several of her closest relatives, including her husband Charles Vallow and her 17-year-old daughter Tylee, were “dark spirits.”

Vallow’s adopted son, JJ Vallow, was identified as a light spirit in Daybell’s initial findings, but this would change months later.

Cult expert Rick Ross told Glatt that Daybell brainwashed Vallow using his lightdark spirit readings.

The practice, according to Ross, is a blatant example of “thought reform” that many cult leaders, including Adolf Hitler, have used on their followers in the past.

“People were being relegated by Chad Daybell…

