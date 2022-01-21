Lori Vallow’s brother, Adam Cox, says she thought she’d’spoken to Jesus face-to-face and would never die.’

Lori Vallow’s brother, Adam Cox, claims she thought she’d’spoken to Jesus face-to-face and would never die.’

LORI Vallow’s brother claims she told him she thought she had “spoken to Jesus” and that she “would never die.”

While the two were growing up in southern California, Adam Cox admitted he noticed an “unsettling shift” in Vallow’s behavior a few months before the children vanished in September 2019.

Adam claimed in an exclusive ABC 2020 interview that she would tell him she had spoken to Jesus face to face.

“What you’re saying, Lori, isn’t true,” he said.

“This is complete nonsense.”

Lori’s brother also claimed Lori would reveal to him that she was a “translated being” who couldn’t die.

“And she goes, ‘You think I’m crazy, don’t you?’ From there, she tried to cut everything off with me,” Adam continued.

He sought help from their mother, explaining that his sister was saying “crazy stuff.”

Vallow and Daybell, a former pastor, were allegedly members of a “doomsday cult” who married just two weeks after he was widowed.

In October of 2018, the two met for the first time at a spiritual conference in Utah.

“If you’ve had this Holy Ghost experience testify to you, you’re on the right path,” Chad said at the conference.

It was almost love at first sight, according to crime author John Glatt, who wrote The Doomsday Mother: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and the End of an American Family, and they immediately struck up a conversation – moments after Daybell had delivered his speech on stage.

“Lori immediately approached [Chad] and said she had read all of his books,” Glatt wrote in one passage.

Chad was instantly smitten when he looked up at the lovely blond apparition in front of him.

“It was as if a bolt of lightning struck them both.”

They’d never be the same.”

Daybell is said to have told Lori that they had previously married seven times in their lives.

Daybell appears to have written Lori a “love story” according to messages handed over to police.

According to East Idaho News, the texts have been dubbed a “romantic novel of sorts” by cops and appear to document the couple’s relationship.

“Friday morning, October,” one text read.

“You will meet an extraordinary woman today who will change your life forever,” a voice said as I was driving south on the freeway.

In the messages, their real names were James and Elena.

“When their hands touched, he felt a shock pass through him, and his heart began to beat quickly,” according to another message.

“Elena was stunning and vibrant, and James was both intimidated and honored that she would speak to him.”

Lori relocated to Idaho’s Rexburg…

