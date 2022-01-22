Lori Vallow’s tumultuous relationship with her brother is detailed in a new book, which claims that he ‘attempted to have sex with her.’

According to a new book, LORI Vallow had an uncomfortable relationship with her alleged personal hitman brother, who attempted to have sex with her when she was in seventh grade.

Lori, 48, is said to have had a strong grip on her older brother Alex Cox, with friends of the so-called “cult mom” telling true crime author John Glatt in his new book The Doomsday Mother that when she said “jump,” her sibling would ask “how high?”

Others told Glatt that Alex Cox had a “weird obsession” with Lori and would do “anything” for her, including allegedly murdering her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and two of her children, JJ and Tylee, at her command.

Alex, who died suddenly in December 2019, just two months after JJ and Tylee were last seen alive, was said to have had a long-standing crush on Lori, possibly to the point of incestuousness.

Lori’s childhood best friend, identified in Glatt’s book as Rose Vaughn, told the author that Alex gave her the “creeps” as a kid and that he seemed “fixated” on his younger sister.

“When Lori and I were in the pool, he was always watching us, which I didn’t like,” Rose said of Alex, Lori’s senior by five years.

Rose recalled being in Vallow’s room one night in seventh grade when she burst into tears and blurted out that Alex had been making sexual advances on her.

“We talked about everything because we grew up together,” Rose explained.

“All of a sudden, Lori began to cry and become emotional, and she simply stated, ‘Alex is trying to have sex with me.’

“‘What can I do?” says the narrator.

Lori never spoke of the apparent advances to her again, according to Rose.

While it’s unclear whether Alex pursued Lori sexually as a child, his obsession with her would last for decades, with other family members raising concerns about the pair’s strange bond and behavior years later.

When Mary Tracy, a former friend of Alex Cox’s, accompanied Cox to Lori’s house for a family gathering in the summer of 2008, she saw something “odd.”

Cox was released from prison after serving 90 days for assaulting Lori’s third husband, Joseph Ryan, with a stun gun and threatening to murder him.

Cox was said to have become obsessed with the idea that Ryan was sexually abusing Tylee, despite Lori’s repeated denials.

Mary stated that she was excited to meet Lori prior to the gathering…

