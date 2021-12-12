Lorraine Martin Smothers, Chris Wallace’s wife, who?

Lorraine Martin Smothers, Chris Wallace’s wife, is who she says she is.

LORRAINE Martin Smothers is a chef and author who is the wife of broadcast journalist Chris Wallace.

Chris Wallace has announced his departure from Fox News for CNN(plus).

Lorraine Martin Smothers is the wife of Chris Wallace, a former Fox News journalist.

Wallace announced his departure from Fox on Sunday, December 12, 2021, to host a CNN(plus) weekday show.

He had worked for the network since 2005 prior to his departure.

“This is my final ‘Fox News Sunday.’ It is the last time, and I say this with great sadness,” Wallace said.

“I am ecstatic to be joining CNN(plus),” he said in a statement.

“I’m excited to dive into the world of streaming after decades in broadcast and cable news.”

I’m looking forward to the new freedom and flexibility that streaming gives me when it comes to interviewing major figures in the news industry – and coming up with new ways to tell stories.”

Smothers is a chef and author who has written three cookbooks, including the Amazon best-seller Mrs.

Soups for Sunday

Her first soup-themed cookbook, published in 2010, was inspired by her husband’s schedule as the host of Fox News’ Sunday morning show, which conflicted with her son’s sports practice schedule.

“I was faced with a dilemma: how to feed both of my boys in a timely and nutritious manner, as well as how to bring our family together, even if only for a short time,” she explained.

“Soup was the answer… and I served a different one every week.”

In 1997, Wallace and Smothers tied the knot.

Both of them were married for the second time.

Lorraine’s first husband was comedian and musician Dick Smothers, who is best remembered for his role on CBS’s Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in the late 1960s.

According to Heavy.com, Wallace and Smothers own a $1.1 million home in Washington, DC.

Wallace and Smothers have a total of six children from previous relationships.

From his first marriage to Elizabeth Farrell, Wallace had four children: Peter, Megan, and twins Andrew and Catherine.

From a previous relationship, Smothers has a son and a daughter, Sarah and Remick.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say we created our own Brady Bunch around the kitchen table,” Wallace wrote in the foreword to his wife’s cookbook.

