Lorry driver who killed two checked Facebook on his phone moments before smashing into minibus

A KILLER lorry driver logged on to Facebook on his phone moments before ploughing into a school minibus.

James Majury, 33, had also been playing games, reading the news and sending texts before his 19-ton vehicle smashed into the nine-seater van.

The smash on the M58, near Bickerstaffe, Lancs, killed teaching assistant Anne Kerr, 50, and pupil Joe Cairns, 14, and seriously injured five others.

The minibus was carrying pupils and staff from Pontville School, a special educational needs facility in Ormskirk.

Marjury told witnesses: “I took my eyes off the road for a second.”

But the Crown say he was trying to minimise his culpability for the smash at 8.42am on January 8 last year.

Prosecutor Francis McEntee said: “He displayed a total disregard for the rules of the road and the apparent danger caused to other road users.

“He had effectively unleashed a 19.2-tonne battering ram on the M58 with devastating effect on the lives of his victims.”

He went on to have a six-minute hands-free phone conversation with his partner before Majury unlocked his phone again a minute before the crash.

Majury, of Chorley, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and will be sentenced at Preston crown court.

