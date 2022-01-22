Lorry drivers are stuck in long lines at Dover as fears of future disruptions grow.

With the introduction of the European Union’s new biometric checks later this year, long lines may become even longer.

Long lines of lorry drivers have formed on the A20 outside of Dover, raising fears that the situation will deteriorate later this year.

The Dover Traffic Access Protocol (TAP), which restricts the left-hand lane to only lorries heading to the Port of Dover, was implemented as a result of the long lines, which were especially long during the week.

Local traffic is diverted to the right lane to avoid the major delays caused by the Dover TAP, and traffic approaching Dover on the A20 is restricted to a 40mph speed limit.

Drivers have posted footage of the traffic jams on social media, and satellite images show long lines of HGVs.

The long lines, which some drivers claim stretch up to nine miles, are said to be the result of new customs controls implemented after Brexit.

One British haulier told The Independent that the required checks for the Government’s new Goods Vehicle Movement Service and additional export documentation at Dover took 15 to 20 minutes per driver.

DFDS Ferries also told the BBC that it was refurbishing a ship that usually travels the Channel route.

The delays are also thought to have been caused by the use of only one DFDS vessel instead of two.

Former chair of the European Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group, Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt, linked the long lines to what he called “the mess” of Brexit.

“The British might be good at queuing… But what use is a trade deal with Australia compared to the mess Brexit created for the export of goods to your neighbors?” Mr Verhofstadt tweeted, sharing a video of HGVs at a standstill.

The government and port managers have been urged to take action before the problem worsens.

“Queues at the channel,” Labour’s Sefton Central MP Bill Esterson tweeted.

