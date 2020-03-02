Los Angeles FC 1, Miami 0

First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 1, 44th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Miami, Luis Robles, John McCarthy; Los Angeles FC, Kenneth Vermeer, Pablo Sisniega.
Yellow Cards_Atuesta, Los Angeles FC, 60th; Ulloa, Miami, 63rd; Powell, Miami, 67th; Harvey, Los Angeles FC, 81st; Agudelo, Miami, 83rd.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.
A_22,121.
___
Miami_Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Alvas Powell, Ben Sweat, Roman Torres; Lewis Morgan (Juan Agudelo, 78th), Matias Pellegrini (Christian Makoun, 79th), Rodolfo Pizarro, Wil Trapp, Victor Ulloa (Lee Nguyen, 68th); Robbie Robinson.
Los Angeles FC_Kenneth Vermeer; Tristan Blackmon, Jordan Harvey, Dejan Jakovic, Mark Anthony Kaye (Eduard Atuesta, 59th), Eddie Segura; Francisco Ginella (Jose Cifuentes, 76th); Latif Blessing (Bryce Duke, 90th+2), Brian Rodriguez, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.